Porthcawl Comp’s Little Shop promises a musical evening of black comedy
This year, Porthcawl Comprehensive School presents Little Shop of Horrors, the horror comedy rock mu...
Jettison the January blues with Jaci’s art!
Artist Jaci Harries, Cowbridge born, but now living in Barry following life in Cardiff, Brighton and...
Crackers’ Llantwit festive lunch
On Christmas Day, with Phil Hibbert from Bethel Baptist Church in Llantwit Major, a group of local p...
BCBC “authoritarian” over black bag fines
Regional AM Suzy Davies has accused Bridgend County Borough Council (BCBC) of being “needlessly auth...
Pencoed pupils collect hampers for foodbank
Year-12 pupils at Pencoed Comprehensive, as part of their skills challenge for their Welsh Baccalaur...
Barry & District League tables and results
CRIB DIVISION 1:

Cadoxton Cons 7, Wyndham Cons 8; Rhoose Social 6, Moors Boys 9; West End Runa...

Bulls draw Chargers in Challenge Cup­
Welsh Rugby League champions Bridgend Blue Bulls have been drawn away to London Chargers in the firs...
Gr-eight Saints hammer Athletic
St Athan FC roared into 2017 with a massive 8-1 away victory against Dinas Powys Athletic as they lo...
Vale of Glamorgan Football League round-up
The Vale League kicked off 2017 in style with 84 goals scored in just 13 league games.

Sports sessions start for new year
A number of new sports sessions for young people will be starting in January.

