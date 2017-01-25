MP visits ‘circular energy cluster’ at Parc Stormy
Bridgend MP, Madeleine Moon, visited Cenin Renewables recently for a tour of its ‘circular energy cluster’, the first of its type in Wales at Parc Stormy just outside Bridgend.
